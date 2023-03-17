‘I’m glad he’s here’ – President Joe Biden and Niall Horan send joint St. Patrick’s Day greeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mullingar musician Niall Horan have sent their St. Patrick’s Day greeting to the world together.

In a video posted on Niall Horan’s Instagram page from the White House on Friday night, the former One Directioner can ben seen wishing his followers a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

“I just want to wish you a very happy St. Patrick’s Day from the White House from me.”

President Biden then interjects by saying: “Me too. I’m here at the White House. I hang out here once in while. I’m glad he’s [Niall Horan] here.”

Ahead of his performance in the White House today, Niall spoke of his honour to perform for the 46th president.

“Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow,” Horan said in a tweet.