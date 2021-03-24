John McDonnell is passionate for hurling and its Scottish cousin, shinty

A hurling man from a football area, John McDonnell has been refereeing hurling

and camogie matches since 2008 in three different counties.

The Ballyfore clubman is looking to kick on from last year when he joined the

Leinster camogie referees’ panel and took charge of his first Offaly senior camogie championship final between St Rynagh’s and Shinrone in Drumcullen. He also handled last year’s senior camogie semi-final between St Rynagh’s and Birr.

“I made good progress in 2020 and am hoping to pick up from where I left off

when the games return,” the popular postman says.

CAMOGIE FINAL

“I was delighted to ref my first Offaly senior camogie final and with the feedback I got after it. It’s a nice feather to have in my cap and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Offaly camogie for giving me my proudest sporting moment to date. I was also delighted to make the Leinster panel and was looking forward to taking charge of a Leinster U16 game between Dublin and Wexford in Abbottstown before it was postponed due to COVID. I wouldn’t have been appointed to a game like that if I hadn’t a county senior final under my belt.