Kilkenny Cats prove too strong for Westmeath

Kilkenny defeated Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Camogie quarter- final in St Lachtain’s GAA grounds, Freshford last Saturday afternoon. The home side got on top early on and goals from Caoimhe Keher Murtagh and Aoife Prendergast helped Kilkenny to an 11-point lead as half time approached.

But a goal by Hannah Core reduced the margin for Padraig Connaughton’s side leaving the Lake County girls trailing by eight at the break, 1-4 to 2-9. Kilkenny continued to dominate in the second half and they eventually ran out 19-point winners.