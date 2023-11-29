Large attendance at Bertie Ahern lecture in Mullingar

By Leanne Dunlop

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was in fine form in Mullingar last Wednesday night, as an invited guest of the Westmeath Archaeological and Historical Society, helping to launch the 3rd edition of Volume 1 of the society’s journal ‘Iarmhí.

A record attendance of several hundred people gathered with standing room only by the start of the evening in the ball room of the Greville Arms Hotel, as cross-party attendees turned out for the book launch, to catch a glimpse and hear what the 72-year-old had to say.

Mr Ahern was invited at the start of the year by the group to help launch the keenly anticipated 2023-24 publication and also give a lecture as a guest for November’s monthly historical lecture schedule speaking on his key involvement as one of the chief architects of the international bilateral international peace deal in Northern Ireland, The Good Friday Agreement, signed 25 years ago, on 10 April 1998.