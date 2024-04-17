Friday, April 19, 2024
Large crowds attend funeral of “Mr Kilbeggan Races” Paddy Dunican

By Topic.ie

Racing professionals, horse-racing enthusiasts and locals came together to celebrate the life of Kilbeggan Racecourse general manager Paddy Dunican at the Church of St. James, Kilbeggan last Wednesday, 10 April in what one of the largest funeral masses to take place in the area in many years.

The man known as “Mr Kilbeggan Races” passed away suddenly on Saturday, 6 April aged 61. He had been general manager at the renowned racing destination for over 35 years and was a beloved figure on the circuit. Captain Paul O’Donnell, aide de camp to President Michael D Higgins, attended the funeral. Fr Brendan Corrigan led the ceremony co-celebrated by nine priests.

