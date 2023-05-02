Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Laurence Ginnell event postponed

By Topic.ie

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Laurence Ginnell plaque unveiling ceremony which was scheduled to take place this Sunday, 7 May has been postponed until the following Sunday, 14 May at 3pm in the Courtyard in Delvin village.

Members of Delvin Tidy Towns in conjunction with Delvin Historical Society are offering an open invitation to all to join them for the significant milestone in the history of Delvin village.

The plaque unveiling ceremony will mark the centenary of the death of Laurence Ginnell, the Irish nationalist politician, lawyer and MP of the House of Commons.

