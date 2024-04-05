Les Misérables: sixth and final performance added

Due to phenomenal demand, Mullingar Arts Centre has added a sixth and final performance of Les Misérables for Saturday 6 April at 3pm with tickets available now from Mullingar Arts Centre.

Mullingar Student Players presents Les Misérables, the world’s most famous musical, for five performances at Mullingar Arts Centre.

It is the group’s third time in 20 years to stage the The Tony Award-winning musical that first ran on Broadway for 16 years – now it is back with a fresh, young cast moving audiences to tears all over again.

The action begins in 1815 as Jean Valjean, a man condemned to 19 years of hard labour for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his family, finds only hatred and suspicion when he is released on parole. Meeting one man who believes in him, Valjean breaks his parole to begin a new life.

The story truly begins as Jean Valjean crosses the landscape of early 19th century France, pursued by the righteous police inspector Javert. From his adoption and love of the orphan Cosette, to the darkly funny plots of the thieving Thenardiers, from the soaring revolutionary fire of the student rebels who fight on the barricade in the streets of Paris to the final confrontation between Jean Valjean and Javert, the story of Les Misérables is one of love, courage and redemption.

The production will feature up to 50 young performers. In the lead roles are Emma Rogerson (Fantine), Sean McDonnell (Jean Valjean), Sean Kelly (Javert), Emily Shaw (Eponine) and Katie Purdue (Cosette).

The production team include Sean Lynch (director), Angela Lynch (musical director), Sarah Corrigan (choreographer), and Sam Gilmartin (assistant director).

Tickets are priced at €17/€15.

Tickets can be purchased from the arts centre box office at 044 93 47777 and online at mullingarartscentre.ie