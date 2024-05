Adam Boyce from Castlepollard was putting in his 30 minutes of road safety during the May bank holiday. “He loved it, he had the best time ever. It was his first checkpoint locally,” his mother Danielle told Topic.

Eight-year old Adam, who has cerebral palsy, previously brandished the badge at the Bumblebee 1000 supercar run. The Castlepollard boy has local motorists double-checking their tax and insurance when he’s on patrol and some went into Adam’s book over the bank holiday.