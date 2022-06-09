Live in Style in Brookfield, Mullingar

61 Brookfield, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath (*use at least one photo of property)

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Semi-Detached Property

Asking Price €319,950

This tastefully decorated, spacious, stylish family home located in one of Mullingar’s most desirable and mature areas, Brookfield, is being brought to the market in show-house condition by Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt.

Located just ten minutes walk from the centre of Mullingar, this four-bedroom semi-detached family home is tastefully decorated throughout and offers many extras including a spacious and secluded rear garden, ample parking and an outdoor shed.

Brookfield is just a few minutes walk from Mullingar Regional Hospital and within walking distance to primary schools, secondary schools, supermarkets and the bus / train station. It is a one minute drive to the N4 / N52 and is an excellent place to live and bring up a family.

The Accommodation

The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hall with laminate flooring, leading to the living room which has laminate flooring and a solid fuel stove with a back boiler and cast iron/timber surround. The large kitchen is open plan with the dining area and is impressively fitted with ample storage and integrated appliances. Sliding patio doors in the kitchen lead to the rear garden, which is a gardeners paradise, complete with a greenhouse and shed. A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a landing with solid timber flooring giving access to the four bedrooms, all with laminate flooring and built-in wardrobes. Access to the attic and hot press is also from the landing. The master bedroom is en-suite. The main family bathroom has a fully tiled three-piece suite.

The property is excellently maintained both inside and outside. Included in the sale are curtains, blinds, light fitting, fixtures, fittings, oven/hob, garden shed, greenhouse, dishwasher and the washing machine and dryer.

Special features when considering this property are the new laminate floors on the first floor, a newly fitted kitchen, a new stove with a back boiler, a new digitized pump for central heating, side entrance, interior walls and ceilings freshly painted, new coving and skirting boards, new flooring fitted in bedrooms and new curtains throughout the house.

This home is ready for immediate occupation for the discerning family.

