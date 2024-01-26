Living life off the grid

By Lorraine Murphy

It was the late-2000s and Mullingar native Olive MacDonagh was living the dream in the balmy Cayman Islands. An accountant with a tax-free salary, her own house and lots of friends. It was all sun sand and sea. When she announced she was giving it all up to start a retreat in Westmeath, her mother thought she’d lost her mind.

“One morning, I had a moment in the shower where I decided I didn’t want to live the life that I was living. I just wanted to change it. I went into the office and something else took over me. I stood up at my desk, walked into HR and handed in my notice. It wasn’t this big planned thing, it just happened, and then I went ‘Oh My God!’”

Although this moment was the spark for Olive, the change had been coming for some time.

“For a few years before, I would go through cycles of feeling great and then feeling completely wiped out, as if someone had unplugged me. I went to doctors and hospitals, but nobody could find what was wrong with me because it was invisible.”

In 2011, Olive returned to Ireland for a family bereavement and began working out of an office in Dublin. It was here that things came to a head.

“For about a week, I noticed my womb was really swelling and in the office one morning I couldn’t close my pants. I said to my boss that I had to go, that it just wasn’t right. My doctor sent me for emergency surgery to Holles Street and they discovered during that surgery that I had stage four endometriosis. It was as if someone had poured a pot of glue into my abdomen, everything was stuck together.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places including the ovaries, the lining of the tummy and fallopian tubes.

“I remember sitting in Tallaght Hospital, and a doctor telling my mum that it was one of the worst cases of endometriosis she’d seen, and even though I didn’t have cancer that I would have to manage my life as if I did. She meant it from a way that it wasn’t life-threatening. It’s a chronic illness but not life-threatening, but it was severely impacting how I could manage my life. That stimulated a fire in me to go ‘No way am I lying down!’. I decided that this was not going to be my life.”

Olive sold her house in the Cayman Islands and then had a decision to make – to purchase a house in Dublin and stay working with the same company, or buy a more affordable property in her home town of Mullingar and change careers.

“My fear was that I would keep going back to accountancy. I was making big money but I wasn’t happy, but then to go to no money – my mum thought I was absolutely out of my mind. I was potentially giving up a stable job, inviting strangers into my home. If I wasn’t well myself; how could I support people? I knew a lifestyle of eating well, living well had made me feel better for the first time in a long time, and I wanted to help other people feel it too. In the end, the decision was easy.”

As most entrepreneurs will know, turning a passion into a business is difficult and Olive sought assistance from the outset, hiring a business coach, a habit she has kept up since.

“How else would I know what works and what doesn’t? By 2014, I was open for business. I advertised on all the deal sites and the retreat weekends sold like hotcakes. Then, I had to make good on them. I was buzzing. It felt so right and I knew I had made the right decision. I was buzzed and my health was improving by the day. I continued to train and grow my offering. I was truly living for the first time.”

Old habits

However, old habits die hard and following 82 retreats in less than two years, Olive was back to being burned out. “How ironic that I had wrecked myself relaxing other people! After that, I vowed to listen to my body more often, to slow down and not take on so much work. There is an abundance of opportunity out there but I must be healthy in order to take care of other people. If I want to stay in the wellness industry, I must be well too.”

Olive started in nutrition and has added kundalini yoga and meditation, music, reiki, soundbaths and more to her retreat offerings, continuing to explore new areas.

“What is most important to me is that the guests feel held when they come here, that from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave, they feel safe and relaxed, with every meal home cooked for them, every session tailored. Sometimes I even take guests to see our ancient sites like Loughcrew, Fore Abbey and of course, the beautiful lakes.”

Looking to the future, Olive is optimistic. “I am co-hosting a retreat in Croatia this summer which is always exciting. There are some nice happenings in my personal life. My health is good. I’ll keep providing a warm and safe place to relax, focus on my own health and stay connected with friends and family. I’ll continue to jump in the local lakes. We can’t be too sensible, can we?”

Olive MacDonagh is a Corporate Wellness Specialist, and the owner/ manager of the multi-award winning Butterfly Cottage Retreat, located on the N52, 19kms outside Mullingar Co. Westmeath. For more information, and details on the upcoming retreat to Croatia, see butterflycottageretreat.ie.