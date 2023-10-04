Local author launches children’s book in memory of deceased friend By Robert Kindregan 4 October 2023 Author and teacher Julie-Ann Carroll talks to the pupils at the launch of her book in St Tola’s school. Right: Julie-Ann with her late friend Aoife Kelly Delvin schoolteacher Julie-Ann Carroll launched her first book last Thursday, 28 September, which was inspired by the death of her friend and fellow schoolteacher. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMoore, Jordan talk Mullingar during Ryder Cup meet-upNext articleFDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting Announce Merger You may have missed... Mullingar to host national organ donor event 5 October 2023 21.5% of people in Westmeath suffering from a disability 4 October 2023 FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting Announce Merger 4 October 2023 Moore, Jordan talk Mullingar during Ryder Cup meet-up 4 October 2023 Mullingar weightlifter breaks PB at world champs 4 October 2023 Mullingar chocolate shop honoured at food awards 4 October 2023