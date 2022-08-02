Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Local concern over fire safety in some Celtic Tiger-era apartments

By Robert Kindregan
Local apartment owner Micheál O’Reilly spoke with presenter Matt Cooper on Today FM last Thursday to outline safety concerns in his 32-unit apartment building, built during the Celtic Tiger era.

He was joined by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, and he described how fire-concerns were a “major source of worry” to all the residents.

For 12 years, residents in the unidentified Mullingar apartment complex have been unable to get insurance as it was considered ‘too high risk’.

“Our insurance was cancelled in 2010,” explained Micheál. “The insurance inspectors came out and they said they couldn’t provide insurance due to the state of the buildings.”

