Local man to take on San Diego marathon in support of cancer-stricken brother

By Lorraine Murphy

On Sunday, 2 June, Multyfarnham man Ciaran Bawle (23) and friends will run the San Diego marathon for two reasons – to raise funds for the Denis Burkitt Ward, St James’ Hospital and the Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust CLG, and secondly to highlight there is hope for those battling Leukemia.

In September 2022, Ciaran’s younger brother Cathal (20) was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and underwent treatment in the Burkitt ward. Cathal’s Dad Gerry is a familiar face in town having worked for 22 years in Caffrey’s and a further seven years in Canton Casey’s before moving out to Mullingar Golf Club.