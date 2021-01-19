Local man to walk 100 miles for charity

A local man is set to walk 100 miles in February with the aim of inspiring and enabling financial support for the Mater Public Hospital, so that it can continue advancing care for every patient.

Aidan Mulligan, proprietor of The Spiced Bean, Mary Street spoke to Topic about the challenge that is kicking off on 1 February.

“The first I heard of it was through a friend of mine Declan Mulderry, who had it on his Facebook page that he was doing this fundraiser for the Mater Foundation and would be doing a charity run. He had three stints put into his heart there on Christmas week so that is why he decided on the Mater. I said that I was doing some walking myself and decided to sign up for it too.”