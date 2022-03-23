Local Mullingar business planning for next phase of growth

Local Mullingar company Bevcraft Group is a ‘craft can’ specialist, first established in Mullingar in 2016 by Ciarán Gorman and Darren Fenton. Today, the Group today has operations across six locations in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands and handles c. 100m cans / annum.

Early last week, the Bevcraft Group completed the acquisition of mobile canning business Them That Can in a move which will deliver significant service level improvements to the UK craft beverage market including enhanced market coverage and capacity.

Them That Can’s mobile fleet, equipment and associated crews will join Bevcraft’s UK division with the enlarged offering operating as Craft Canning UK.

Bevcraft has in recent years developed the most extensive integrated craft can supply chain in Europe with mobile canning, can distribution and decoration facilities across sites in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

These are complemented by laboratory, technical support and line servicing centres. Recently Bevcraft commissioned Europe’s very first Tonejet Digital Print plant at its Peterborough site which provides an environmentally sustainable, economic and versatile decoration option for cans entirely free of minimum order restrictions.

The transaction will see Bevcraft’s team increase towards 40 people across all divisions and support further investment in Client Services, Engineering, Laboratory and Digital Print divisions.

News also recently came to light that the Bevcraft Group has, for the first time, been included in the FT1000 Fastest Growing Companies in Europe list. The list was published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista.

The annual league table ranks the fast growing companies across Europe according to their growth rate over a four-year period and this is the sixth year it has been published.

Bevcraft Group are one of four Irish Companies selected for inclusion in this year’s list and ranked #165 across all of Europe.

The annual table provides a detailed insight into companies executing high growth strategies across Europe.