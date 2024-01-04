Local veterans pay tribute to Private Seán Rooney – name added to memorial

Local veterans paid tribute to the late Private Seán Rooney during a ceremony at a peace monument in Ballyglass for the anniversary of his death on Friday, 14 December 2023.

Rooney’s name was inscribed on the UN peacekeepers’ monument at Ballyglass during memorial day on 23 July 2023. The 24-year old private was killed on 14 December 2022 during his service in Lebanon after he was attacked on his way to Beirut airport.

The 24 year old private who lived in Donegal was the first Irish peacekeeper to be killed in combat since 1999.