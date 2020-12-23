Local Westmeath presenter brings festive cheer to the airwaves

Mullingar native, presenter Aine O’Neill is one of the many volunteers who are devoting their time on-air this Christmas at our favourite radio station, Christmas FM.

Christmas FM began broadcasting on Saturday, 28 November 2020 at 12pm and will continue right through the holiday season on FM and online. Seen by many as the official soundtrack to the festive period, Christmas FM plays round-the-clock Christmas tunes, spreading an abundance of festive cheer and seasonal goodwill every single day in the run up to Christmas, while raising much needed funds for a charity partner.