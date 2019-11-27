Local writers scoop awards at An Post Book Awards

She has already been making a name for herself both in Ireland and abroad as a talented writer, and last week Kinnegad native Nicole Flattery, author of the acclaimed short collection Show Them a Good Time and winner of the 2017 White Review short story prize, proved once again that she is at the top of her game when she won the Short Story of the Year at the prestigious An Post Irish Books Awards last Wednesday.

Nicole won the award for Parrot, an exceptional piece following the trials and tribulations of a young woman residing in Paris.