Locals do their bit for Movember

By Claire Corrigan

Staff at Daly’s Bar, Oliver Plunkett Street have been doing their bit to fundraise for Movember, the leading charity when it comes to men’s health and between them, have raised close to €2,700.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide. The Movember Foundation runs the Movember charity event, housed at Movember.com.

Owner of the bar, Declan Murphy along with his staff Dean Boyce, Cristian Gaspar, Robert Arnold, Stephen Hassett and Ian Harte have been steadily raising funds for the month of November all the while supporting blossoming seventies-style ‘tashes’ anyone would be proud of.