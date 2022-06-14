LWETB actively working with 60 Ukrainian refugees in Mullingar

The Mullingar branch of the Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board is actively educating around 60 refugees.

It’s been all hands-on deck for the team at O’Growney Drive since March, one of many centres around the county.

The training centre has four large classrooms that are typically used for QQI (Quality & Qualifications Ireland) courses, re-skilling and training adults who may wish to switch career.

Now that its courses are finished for the summer, its purpose has switched to finding a place in Irish society for Ukrainian refugees in the area, and they do this through a multi-faceted approach.