LWETB actively working with 60 Ukrainian refugees in Mullingar

By Admin
Adult Education Officer, Shauna Doherty (right) and Guidance Counsellor Caroline Cornally.

The Mullingar branch of the Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board is actively educating around 60 refugees.

It’s been all hands-on deck for the team at O’Growney Drive since March, one of many centres around the county.

The training centre has four large classrooms that are typically used for QQI (Quality & Qualifications Ireland) courses, re-skilling and training adults who may wish to switch career.

Now that its courses are finished for the summer, its purpose has switched to finding a place in Irish society for Ukrainian refugees in the area, and they do this through a multi-faceted approach.

