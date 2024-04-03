Lynam’s brace of goals steers Westmeath to Div. 3 league title

By Paul O’Donovan

Two goals by Jonathan Lynam helped Westmeath to defeat Down by three points as Dessie Dolan’s Westmeath side claimed the National Football League Division 3 title in Croke Park, Dublin, last Saturday evening. What a week it has been for Westmeath football. Just six days after winning promotion up to Division 2, the men from the Lake County doubled their winnings by bringing home the Division 3 Cup.

Unfortunately for Westmeath, the players won’t even get the opportunity to celebrate this great achievement as the games continue to come thick and fast. Wicklow are up next Sunday in the Leinster Championship preliminary round, a game Westmeath must win if they are to reach their next goal of reaching the Leinster final, and guarantee themselves a spot in the All-Ireland series.