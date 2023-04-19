Thursday, April 20, 2023
Niamh Algar’s ‘Malpractice’ starts this Sunday

By Topic.ie
Niamh Algar stars in ITV’s new medical drama, Malpractice. Photo: ITV

Mullingar actor Niamh Algar has spent a lot of time in A&E of late but there’s no need to worry – it was all for a good cause.

She was researching and then playing a lead role in ITV’s new five-part series Malpractice which begins this Sunday evening (23 April, 9pm, ITV1).

Niamh plays Dr Lucinda Edwards, an under-pressure NHS doctor in the medical drama.

The role has given Algar a fresh appreciation of how difficult life as a doctor can be: “It was an absolute privilege position to be in an A&E…and be a fly on the wall.

