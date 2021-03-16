Miriam O’Callaghan has raised the profile of camogie

By Randal Scally

When people think of camogie in Offaly, they think of Miriam O’Callaghan who has made an enormous contribution to the sport at both local and national level down through the years.

An ever-present and highly influential figure since camogie first took root in the Faithful County nearly 50 years ago, the popular Tullamore woman rose through the ranks to become the 26th president of the Camogie Association in 2003.

During her tenure, which coincided with the Association’s Centenary Year in 2004, Miriam raised the profile of camogie and women in sport through clever marketing campaigns, overhauling competitions and the recruitment of development officers.

Miriam was also an accomplished referee, taking charge of the All-Ireland senior camogie finals of 1991 and ’93. Outside camogie, she served as a county and town councillor for many years, making huge contributions to public life in everything from Offaly Sports Partnership to the arts.

Miriam, whose maiden name is Casey, is married to Liam O’Callaghan and they have two daughters, Aine and Orla. Living in Collins’ Lane for many years, Miriam and Liam are also proud grandparents to Darragh, Fiadh and Kate.