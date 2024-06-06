Friday, June 7, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Motorist caught travelling at 190km/h in 100km/h zone

By Ciaran Brennan

Gardaí caught a motorist travelling at 190km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 Mullingar during a Garda road safety operation over the June bank holiday weekend. 137 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs between 7am Thursday, 30 May and 7am Monday, 3 June.

The Garda Síochana’s Bank Holiday Road Safety operation continued until 7am on Tuesday, 4 June. Mandatory drug testing for drivers involved in road crashes came into force on Friday, 31 May. Previously, people involved in car crashes were only subject to mandatory alcohol testing.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Jason Keelan: Agony on the halfway line but one last shot for success
Next article
End of an era as beloved Mullingar coffee shop closes

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers