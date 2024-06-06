Motorist caught travelling at 190km/h in 100km/h zone

Gardaí caught a motorist travelling at 190km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 Mullingar during a Garda road safety operation over the June bank holiday weekend. 137 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs between 7am Thursday, 30 May and 7am Monday, 3 June.

The Garda Síochana’s Bank Holiday Road Safety operation continued until 7am on Tuesday, 4 June. Mandatory drug testing for drivers involved in road crashes came into force on Friday, 31 May. Previously, people involved in car crashes were only subject to mandatory alcohol testing.