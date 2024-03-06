Saturday, March 9, 2024
Movement in the chamber as Cllr Smyth takes temporary leave

By Ciaran Brennan

A temporary replacement for Cllr Hazel Smyth was co-opted to the council at the February meeting of Westmeath County Council on Monday, 26 February. Cllr Smyth chose to take temporary absence from the council in accordance with the Local Government (Maternity Protection and Other Measures for Members of Local Authorities) Act 2022. Carol Buchi Okeke was co-opted as Cllr Smyth’s temporary replacement until July 2024. Ms Okeke will most likely not serve this full term as local elections are set to be held before then which will result in the current council being dissolved.

Cllr Smyth’s seat and position as chair of the Planning and Transportation Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) were also left vacant. Cllr Louise Heavin resigned from her position on the Environment, Climate Action, Water and Emergency Services SPC. She was appointed chair of the Transport SPC in Cllr Smyth’s by council members and also took her seat on the committee. Carol Okeke was appointed to Cllr Heavin’s position on the Environmental SPC.

