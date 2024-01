Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault that occurred on Patrick Street, Mullingar in the early hours of Sunday morning, 7 January.

At approximately, 1.40am Gardaí were alerted to a disturbance outside a premises on Patrick Street, Mullingar, involving two men.

A man, aged in his mid 50s was removed from the scene by emergency services personnel to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.