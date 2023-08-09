Mullingar charity workers return from Tanzania By Topic.ie 9 August 2023 Some of the local Tanzanian Heavenly Homes crew pictured with village elders outside of a mud hut in Tanzania in July. A group of charity workers from Mullingar returned from Tanzania last week after spending 15 days in the East-African country working with local communities. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleStudent from Mullingar has her work recorded in US CongressNext articleAttendance figures at Fleadh ‘beyond our wildest dreams’ say organisers You may have missed... ‘Talk to Us’ campaign brought to a new platform 10 August 2023 Student from Mullingar has her work recorded in US Congress 9 August 2023 Rose Rachel looks back on a year like no other 9 August 2023 Council agrees ‘rational use of pesticide’ policy 2 August 2023 Fleadh Executive Committee saved €260k by being able to use Mullingar... 2 August 2023 President Higgins’ visit to open the Fleadh is cancelled 2 August 2023