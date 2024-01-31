Mullingar Community College students compete in Win Big song contest

A number of students from Mullingar Community College competed in the national final of the Win Big schools song contest in Cavan Town Hall Theatre last Tuesday, 23 January.

Students from the school reached the final with their song ‘Unwind’ which they performed on the night in front of a judging panel comprising industry professionals. ‘Unwind’ was written by John Valenzuela and Kacper Kozakiewicz, two TY students at Mullingar Community college. Both musicians enjoy a variety of genres and the original song “is an example of their musical chemistry” Joe Monaghan, music teacher at Mullingar Community College, told Topic.

‘Very Excited’

“The students were very excited and eager to perform their song live on stage,” Mr Monaghan told Topic ahead of their performance.