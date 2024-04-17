Mullingar duo take part in Lourdes pilgrimage

By Lorraine Murphy

On Easter Sunday, Mullingar friends Lauren Butler (22) and Rachel Collins (26) travelled to Lourdes, France as guests of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust. The past students of the National Learning Network are no strangers to trying new things, having been involved in Across the Boards drama club, Shoot n’ Stars sports club, Mullingar Special Olympics and both working in retail in town. However, leaving the country without their families was a big ask, even for these daring young women.

Shop assistant with Liberty Recycling, fashion-mad Lauren told Topic. “I thought it would be nice to get some independence. I was nervous at first but Rachel was going and told me it would be great. People from the trust came to visit us beforehand and made sure we were comfortable. Everyone became like family to me, I would definitely go back.”