Mullingar eatery awarded for customer service at national restaurant awards

By Lorraine Murphy

The customer service of Mullingar-based restaurant Lalla was recognised at The Irish Restaurant Awards last week. The Mediterranean eatery was recognised at the Leinster Restaurant Awards in The Lyrath Hotel, Co Kilkenny, on Wednesday, March 13.

Salem Mansur, proprietor of Lalla Restaurant, was very happy to accept the award. “It was a great achievement, especially in these times,” he said. “With increasing expenses in the sector, this will make a difference. We have been in business for two years and last year we won for the award for best world cuisine in Westmeath. “The Irish Restaurant Awards were the first organisation to give out awards; they are the best in the business, so we are very happy to win this. After we won the award last year, bookings increased, so it really does make a difference.”