Mullingar facility offers a ‘little security blanket’ to people with acquired disabilities

By Ciaran Brennan

Service users at Ar Aghaidh Linn in the Springfield Centre, Mull­ingar want to raise awareness of the facility for people with acquired disabilities. The group spoke to Topic about how Ar Aghaidh Linn has helped them and discussed the challenges they face in everyday life. Roman Wolsek is one of the service users at Ar Aghaidh Linn and he said the centre has provided him with a new purpose.

“I need to work in here because I feel better if I can spend time with other people. I can do something. It’s very hard for me. I can do nothing,” he told Topic.

