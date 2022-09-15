Mullingar family property ready to move into

Three/Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom, Semi- Detached Family Home

79 College Hill

Mullingar, N91 HW93

Asking Price €275,000

This three/four bedroom, three bathroom semi-detached family home has come to the market ready for you to move into.

Located in College Hill, which is one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in the town of Mullingar, this property is walking distance from St Finian’s College, as well as walking distance from the Regional Hospital, Dublin/ Sligo bus stop, shops and a Medical Centre.

The property is a short 2km walk or cycle from the beautiful shores of Lough Ennell and a short walk from the Royal Canal walkway and Mullingar Harbour.

Accommodation

This very spacious property would make an ideal family home. There is ample car parking space as well as landscaped gardens to front and rear.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with laminate floor that leads to the sitting room with laminate flooring and an open fireplace with timber surround. Double doors lead to the kitchen/dining area, which has a fully fitted, open-plan kitchen and floor tiling. The dining area is located beside patio doors that open out to an outdoor patio area and landscaped gardens. Off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage space. The ground floor bedroom is en-suite and comes with laminate flooring as well as access to the loft.

The first floor consists of carpeted landing with access to the three bedrooms, all with carpets and built-in wardrobes, while the master comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with wall and floor tiling.

The exterior of this fine property is well maintained with manicured lawns to the front and back. There is a side entrance with a pedestrian gate to the rear garden.

Included in the sale are the carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, all appliances as well as fixtures and fittings.

It is important to keep the convenient location in mind when considering this D1, energy rated property, as well as the fact the property is ready to move into and has ample space as a family home.

Viewing is highly recommended for this excellently located property that is expected to be purchased fairly quickly.

Give Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt a call today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.