Thursday, June 29, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar hikers battle to Mullingar hikers battle to the summit of Mt Blanc

By Robert Kindregan
Left: Andrew Bollard, Karen Walsh, Howard Whelan, Donal Daly, Iveta Mangulsone and Eoin Brogan from the Mullingar Hiking Group on the summit of Gran Paradiso, Italy’s tallest mountain. Below, Tom O’Donoghue and Andrew Bollard holding up the Mullingar Hiking Group flag after reaching the summit of Mt Blanc, alongside mountain guides. Right: Donal Daly pictured on the summit of Mt Blanc.

Mullingar Hiking Group battled through hostile conditions to reach the summit of Mt Blanc last week, the highest mountain in Western Europe, on Monday, 19 June.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Book on Irish military medals to be launched in Mullingar
Next article
Westmeath 11th most expensive place to buy as pre-owned houses go up 7.7%

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers