Mullingar hikers battle to Mullingar hikers battle to the summit of Mt Blanc By Robert Kindregan 28 June 2023 Left: Andrew Bollard, Karen Walsh, Howard Whelan, Donal Daly, Iveta Mangulsone and Eoin Brogan from the Mullingar Hiking Group on the summit of Gran Paradiso, Italy's tallest mountain. Below, Tom O'Donoghue and Andrew Bollard holding up the Mullingar Hiking Group flag after reaching the summit of Mt Blanc, alongside mountain guides. Right: Donal Daly pictured on the summit of Mt Blanc. Mullingar Hiking Group battled through hostile conditions to reach the summit of Mt Blanc last week, the highest mountain in Western Europe, on Monday, 19 June.