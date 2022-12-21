Mullingar Hospital Consultants warn: ‘patients will die’ due to new HSE plan

Four Senior Consultants working at Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar last week wrote a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly informing him of their belief that “patients will die” if a proposed new HSE plan goes ahead.

The heavily-questioned plan, now implemented by the HSE, proposed that ambulances will no longer carry sick patients to the Emergency Department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, instead they will be diverted to other locations such as Mullingar, Drog­heda and Dublin.

The letter signed by local consultants, as quoted in The Irish Independent last week, states that this will put additional strain on the already under-pressure ED in Mullingar.