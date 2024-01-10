Mullingar is 5th cleanest town in Ireland

Mullingar has ranked fifth in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) ranking of the cleanest towns in Ireland throughout 2023.

Mullingar was deemed ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ in the study and moved up from 8th in last year’s rankings. The town has improved considerably from its 16th-placed ranking in 2021. Athlone ranked 22nd on the list and was deemed ‘Clean to European Norms’.

Maynooth topped the list as Mallow, Sligo and Kilkenny completed the top five. Dublin North Inner City was bottom of the list of 40 towns surveyed. IBAL was founded in 1996 to tackle litter in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment to aid economic prosperity.

Cllr Bill Collentine, chairperson of Mullingar Tidy Towns committee said he was delighted to see that the town’s industrial and commercial cleanliness was in step with the work Tidy Towns is doing.