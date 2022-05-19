Mullingar library – at the heart of the community

By Claire Corrigan

A new project that will see people be able to borrow toys from the library in the same way they borrow books was launched at Mullingar Library last week.

Paula O’Dornan, Senior Executive Librarian and Dearbhla Sheridan, Executive Librarian explained about this and a number of other initiatives which are ensuring that the library is a community hub where people are welcome.

“We are trying to break down barriers for people accessing library services and also things that will improve family life, whether it’s basic toys or games. Another initiative that started here is a board games evening and it is fully booked, and we also have a Lego evening and the chess club is just back again”