Mullingar man Alfie Byrne wins €500 worth of home heating oil from Klass Oil

We have a winner! Following a four-week campaign, Topic and Klass Oil are pleased to announce that Mullingar man Alfie Byrne is the winner of our competition to win €500 worth of home heating oil, just in time for the cold winter months ahead!

The Defence Forces retiree was entered into the competition by his daughter Patricia, who says her father was delighted when he heard the news that he had won.

“He never misses a copy of the Topic every week. He could have it read two or three times over in one week! This really means a lot to him,” she said!

Everyone at Topic and Klass Oil would like to wish Alfie all the best!