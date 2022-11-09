Wall pleased with The Downs progress as Croke Park awaits

By Paul O’Donovan

Lar Wall was a very pleased man on Sunday evening last. The Downs manager had just watched his side produce a superb display of flowing football to overcome Ardee St Mary’s by eight points in their Leinster Club Championship quarter-final tie in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Sunday afternoon.

The Westmeath champions led from start to finish and there was never any doubt about them progressing into the last four. The Downs have now booked a place in the Leinster semi-final against Meath champions Ratoath, a game that will be played in Croke Park on Saturday, November 19.