Mullingar man had key role in “1917”

The Irish media were apparently unaware of it when they told the public that no BAFTA Awards had come to Ireland last week, but they failed to realise that a famous Mullingar man had slipped through their information net unnoticed once again.

Westmeath Topic can reveal exclusively this week, that one of the most outstanding professionals in the world of cinema, Niall Moroney, the Supervising Art Director of the outstanding film ‘1917’ – which won 7 Bafta Awards this year – is son of Valyrie Moroney and the late Michael Moroney of Mullingar.