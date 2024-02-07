Mullingar man takes top role with New York Bar

Mullingar man Darren Moore is set to be announced as President of the Irish American Bar Association of New York (IABANY) on Friday, 9 February.

“It’s a big honour for myself and for my family. I know my family would be proud of it,” Darren told Topic from New York on Monday.

He has enjoyed a hugely successful career in law since passing the New York bar exam at the age of 22. The majority of Darren’s family are known for their work in construction but he took the road less travelled. Although he has established himself in the New York justice scene, it wasn’t a clear trail to the top.