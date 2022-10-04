Mullingar property country living at it’s best

Four bedroom, one bathroom bungalow for sale Walshestown, Mullingar

Asking Price €355,000

This spacious detached four-bedroom bungalow set on a secluded half acre site with well-maintained landscaped gardens both front and rear offers country living at it’s best. The property is very spacious and has ample natural light flow throughout.

Featuring many extras such as a duel fired heating system, solar panel and rainwater collection system, this bungalow would make an excellent family home. It has the scope for further renovation and modernising but is very liveable as is. Located 5km from Mullingar town centre, which has a large selection of shops, primary and post primary schools, hotels, pubs, leisure facilities, GAA clubs, swimming pool, General Hospital and train station. Situated on a school bus run, this property offers close proximity to all necessary amenities that a family needs and easy access to the N4 motorway.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with solid timber flooring, leading to the living room with semi-solid timber floor, wall inset gas fire and a large bay window. A second reception room with semi-solid timber flooring and solid fuel stove. The kitchen is fully fitted with integrated appliances, solid fuel stove with back boiler, wall and floor tiling.

The scullery is spacious with lino flooring and the guest WC with wash hand basin has lino flooring.

The long hallway gives access to the four bedrooms, two with semi solid timber flooring and two with solid timber flooring.

The main family bathroom has a fully tiled three-piece suite, heated towel rack and underfloor heating.

Externally, the property offers a tarmac driveway and ample parking space, as well as a paved patio area and garden walkway. The mature lawns offer the discerning gardener endless hours of enjoyment in the outdoors.

Special Features & Services

Included in the sale are curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, oven/ hob, fridge and stoves.

Special features to take into account when considering this first class C2 energy rated property are the fact that it is a detached, well maintained property with an attached garage on a private secure site.

The attractive 0.5 acre approx. site has beautiful landscaped gardens with mature shrubbery, a large patio area and a rainwater harvesting system installed.

Mains water, septic tank, dual oil fired and solid fuel central heating, solar panels, and the proximity to local schools, church, outdoor walking locations and shops make this country bungalow worth serious consideration as a future home or investment.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.