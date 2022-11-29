Mullingar property is the perfect family home for first time buyers

Four bedroom, three bathroom,

semi-detached two storey property

48 Ashefield,

Mullingar

Asking Price €225,000

Located in a quiet cul de sac in the centre of the town of Mullingar, this reasonably priced, exceptionally well maintained and four-bedroom semi-detached property is decorated to a high standard with features including triple glazed windows, a new condenser boiler, a newly fitted composite door and high-speed cat6 cabling throughout.

This residence would make a great family home or would be an ideal buy for first time buyers or investors. The Ashefield area in Mullingar town centre, has a large selection of shops, restaurants, pubs, clubs, leisure facilities, primary and post primary schools within walking distance. It’s right beside Tesco shopping centre and affords easy access to the C- Link Road, the N4 / N52 motorways, the train station and other sporting and entertainment venues.

The property is maintained to a very high standard and offers the opportunity to assign one room as a work from home office if required.

The downstairs accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall leading to the living room, which has a semi-solid timber floor and an open fireplace. Double doors lead to the dining area with semi-solid timber flooring and a fitted dining unit. The kitchen, having been recently renovated in 2017, is impressively fitted and includes a new quartz worktop, ample storage space and a breakfast bar. A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing that gives access to the four bedrooms, three of which have laminate floors. The master bedroom has hardwood floors and is en-suite.

The main family bathroom has a tiled three-piece suite with shower fitted in the bath.

Externally, the property is very low maintenance. A private side and rear garden leads to a raised patio area with an awning, making it perfect for outdoor lounging, dining and storage space for all seasons.

Special features to keep in mind when considering this B3 energy rated property are the double driveway with ample parking space, oil fired central heating, the new condenser boiler (fitted only three years ago), private awning to rear, landscaped (no maintenance) gardens, recently renovated kitchen with new shelving and quartz worktop, excellent fibre broadband with cat6 cabling in every room, fitted phone-watch alarm, triple glazed windows throughout, a new fitted composite door and granite doorstep, solar panels and 1.5 bar pump for shower.

Included in the sale of this property are the curtains, blinds, dining table, garden shed, carpets, fixtures and fittings, wardrobes in double rooms, the oven/hob and radiator covers.

Viewing is highly recommended for this property. Call Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on (044) 934 000 to book your viewing slot.