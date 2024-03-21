Mullingar property that boasts a fusion of spacious interiors and expansive outdoor areas

Mahonstown

Gaybrook

Mullingar

Co Westmeath

N91C7P4

Asking Price: €440,000

4 Bed – 3 Bath – Detached

This impressive four-bedroom residence boasts a fusion of spacious interiors and expansive outdoor areas in the coveted address of Gaybrook in Mullingar. On nearly one acre, with a total area of 2,250 sq ft, this property offers many desirable features, including dual-fired central heating (oil and solid), recent extensions, and an ample detached garage with three bays and a convertible loft with electric and water.

Upon entry, a stunning tiled foyer leads visitors into a comfortable living space adorned with solid wood flooring and an elegant cast iron fireplace with marble surround. French double doors from the living room adjoin a formal dining area, where solid timber floors meet decorative Georgian-style glass patio doors to the rear garden. From the dining room is another set of French double doors to an expansive open-plan kitchen featuring modern tiled floors, oak ceilings with recessed lighting, and a striking range with an arched feature stone surround. The kitchen is fully fitted with oak units, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar on the kitchen island.

A large and bright utility room with granite countertops offers added storage. A fully tiled shower room and an attached garage, currently utilised as a home gym, await conversion if the buyer sees fit.

A carpeted landing leads to four generously proportioned bedrooms. The primary bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, and the tiled family bathroom boasts a three-piece suite with a corner bath.

Situated just 10 km from Mullingar town, with convenient access to the N4 and nearby school bus routes, this property promises tranquillity and accessibility. Residents will enjoy proximity to shops, sports clubs, and primary and post-primary schools.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt at (044) 9340000. For additional details and pictures, click here.