Mullingar SEC prepare for SEAI Energy Awards By Ciaran Brennan 4 November 2023 Members of the Mullingar SEC (L–R): Paddy Matthews, Isabella Donnelly, Brian Browne, Gerard Keena, Hazel Smyth (Chair of Mullingar SEC), Thomas Flynn and Tony Palmer The Mullingar SEC has been nominated for the Inspirational SEAI Energy Awards taking place in Dublin on 16 November. TagsHazel SmythMullingar SECNewsPaddy MatthewsSEAI Energy AwardsSustainability Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleJoan calls it a day after 23 years You may have missed... Joan calls it a day after 23 years 3 November 2023 Coláiste Mhuire’s STEM team ‘on a high’ following recent successes 2 November 2023 Victory by the Foyle: Success for Mullingar choir at Derry festival 1 November 2023 Seven GSOC cases open against Westmeath Gardaí 1 November 2023 Polish citizens contributing 3.3% towards Mullingar population 1 November 2023 Magical memories: New book chronicles Mullingar’s hosting of Fleadh 1 November 2023