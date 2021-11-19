Friday, November 19, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar Tidy Towns emerge with €7,400 in prizes for 2021

By Admin

With no National Tidy Towns competition in 2020 due to the Covid shutdowns, it became clear when the 2021 results were announced last Friday that the effects of the pandemic are still being felt, with a big fall-off in the number of entries, down by more than 20% on the 2019 Westmeath entry.

Once again, Ballinahown and Tyrrellspass are Westmeath’s two front-runners, with Ballinagore improving their mark of 332 in 2019 by 12 points to reach 344, while Tyrrellspass moved still closer to them, up by 14 points from 327 to 341 this year.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleMullingar set for Christmas lights switch-on

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers