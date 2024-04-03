Mullingar Town Band celebrates on the treble

By Lorraine Murphy

Members, friends and supporters of Mullingar Town Band gathered at the Bandhall in Mullingar on Friday, March 22 to mark three milestones – 145 years of the town band, ten years since Kim Magee took over as band director and Kim’s personal celebration – her 40th birthday.

An evening of music to relaunch of the band’s Wall of Fame, Kim spoke to Topic after the event. “It was a great night where our concert band, marching band, and gig band Blasta Brass all performed,” she said. “A casual, non-uniform event with a party atmosphere, everyone sounded great, particularly the marching band who were well rehearsed after St. Patrick’s Day. Businesses were very kind to us, supplying food and drink at reduced costs and, between all of us, we raised about €3,500.”