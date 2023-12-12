Mullingar Town bounce back with emphatic win over Park Celtic

Following one of their heaviest defeats – an 8-2 loss to Birr Town – Mullingar Town bounced back seven days later with one of their biggest victories when they defeated Park Celtic 7-1 in this Leinster Junior Cup game played in D’Alton Park last Sunday afternoon.

This game, which was scheduled to take place a couple of weeks ago, was eventually played on a very wet, dark and gloomy afternoon.

However, the game was never gloomy from Mullingar Town’s point of view. Despite missing several key players Jacko McNamee’s side were still far too skilful, fast and cohesive for their relatively weak opponents.

Having said that it was the visitors from the Leinster Junior League Premier Division that had the best two opening chances of the game – a shot by Michael Nolan forced Town goalkeeper Adrian Rapacki to go full length to turn the ball away, while Jack Stuart and Jamie Hiney had successive shots blocked.

The Town took the lead though on 13 minutes. Great work down the left wing by Sam Watkin ended with Watkin sending over an inch perfect cross for Nathan McCullagh to deftly flick his header beyond the keeper and into the net.