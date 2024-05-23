Mullingar Town lose out to St Peter’s 

By John Dingle

Mullingar Town failed to lift the Paddy Cotter Cup for the first time since 2017 when they were beaten in this year’s final by St Peter’s from Athlone at Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon last. A goal in the first minute of the second half was the winner as Mullingar staged a late fightback but were unable to score the goal that would have sent the decider into extra time.

Peter’s were on top for long periods against a cautious Town team. The opening half belonged to the Athlone outfit who signalled their intent by earning the first corner kick in the opening minute. Next goalmouth action came on the quarter hour mark when Johnny Kiernan set up Luke Kelly who pulled his shot wide of the far post.