Mullingar weightlifter breaks PB at world champs By Robert Kindregan 4 October 2023 Ailbhe Mulvihill in action in Riyadh. Mullingar weightlifter Ailbhe Mulvihill broke a new personal best while representing Team Ireland at the Weightlifting World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September.