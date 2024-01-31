Mullingar’s independent retailers talk VAT, financial supports and shopping locally

“We love what we do but we need help” – That’s the message coming from small businesses trading in Mullingar.

Here, four well-known local businesses talk about the challenges they are facing, what they need to continue trading and why they want to keep trading in Mullingar.

David Quirke is the proprietor of Wholesome Kitchen Restaurant, located on Dominick Street since 2019. “Small to medium sized (SMEs) account for 70% of all employment in Ireland and within that, 72% of them are actually small businesses, businesses with between one and 49 employees. It’s these small businesses that provide the large majority of employment within Ireland so it’s very important that we look after these, especially within the cafe and restaurant sector. Cafes and restaurants are high labour, low margin businesses and that’s why we want to see the VAT rate reduced permanently for this sector. It’s the 3rd highest vat rate for cafe/restaurants in Europe.

“The VAT increase is by far the largest burden but there are huge payroll increases too, which we fully support. The minimum wage has increased, the cost of work permits has increased, we have a new bank holiday as of last year and auto-pension enrolment is coming later in the year. You could be looking at upwards of €100,000 for a small to medium size restaurant. That’s huge when it comes to operational costs and something needs to be done.”